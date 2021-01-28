Regis Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,583 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,161% compared to the average volume of 70 put options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $425.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Regis has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.80 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regis will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Regis by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Regis by 38,250.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Regis by 6.6% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Regis by 131.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Regis by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

