Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $19.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RF. Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Regions Financial from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush lowered Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.79.

RF stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

