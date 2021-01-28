REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will report $129.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.77 million and the highest is $237.90 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $11.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,003.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $261.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.88 million to $371.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $115.45 million, with estimates ranging from $64.88 million to $158.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of RGNX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.09. 8,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,293. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $54.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $259,301.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,879.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $290,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,862,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,457. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after purchasing an additional 110,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,433,000 after purchasing an additional 70,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 122,972 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

