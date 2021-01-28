Regency Centers Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on REG. Bank of America lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

Shares of REG stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 39.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 27.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 226.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 15.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,355,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $128,169.00. Insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,078 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

