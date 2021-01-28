Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 943 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $1,550,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 702,509 shares of company stock worth $88,137,845. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.14.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $144.96 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,070.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

