Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in PayPal by 5,875.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 716,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $229.94 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.42 billion, a PE ratio of 86.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.