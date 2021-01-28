Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $256,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $68.42 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

