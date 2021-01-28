Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $383,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 12,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $45.35 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

