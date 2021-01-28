Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,885 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,630,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STM opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

