Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 9,467 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,467 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.

NYSE:LUV opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.