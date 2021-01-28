Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,269,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,977,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after acquiring an additional 298,308 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,603,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,327,000 after acquiring an additional 242,085 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,449,000 after acquiring an additional 368,088 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

DKNG stock opened at $54.27 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

