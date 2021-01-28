Realio Network (RIO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $129,739.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Realio Network has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One Realio Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $6.42 million and $129,739.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00127076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00067200 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00265718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00065432 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.10 or 0.00345148 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

Buying and Selling Realio Network

Realio Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

