(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDS.B. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of (RDS.B) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of (RDS.B) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, (RDS.B) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE RDS.B opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. (RDS.B) has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $141.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.04.

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. (RDS.B) had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter.

About (RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

