Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.8-15.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.74 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.40-3.70 EPS.

Shares of RTX opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.31. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

