Raymond James Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Busey from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Busey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $21.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. First Busey has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Analysts forecast that First Busey will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Busey by 61.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,564,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,820,000 after buying an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Busey by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

