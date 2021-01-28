Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RJF stock traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, reaching $95.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $105.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.78.

Get Raymond James alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Compass Point increased their price objective on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.73.

In other Raymond James news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $4,115,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555 in the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.