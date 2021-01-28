Raymond James Increases Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target to $26.00

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

VFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.79.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $927.36 million, a PE ratio of -238.35 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. Research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $552,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $99,897,078.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,100 shares of company stock worth $4,401,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

