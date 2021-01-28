Raymond James Increases NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$2.00

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVA. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities cut NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.77.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.11. 758,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,181. The stock has a market capitalization of C$250.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$2.40.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$105.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post -0.1527027 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

