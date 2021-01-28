Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $39.55 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $48.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,232 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,686,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,859,000 after buying an additional 56,345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 965,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after buying an additional 99,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after buying an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

