Ravencoin (RVN) Market Cap Hits $130.66 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $130.66 million and approximately $10.58 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00051885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00071888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00129466 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.42 or 0.00903187 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006193 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,010,960,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

