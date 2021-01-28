Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,575.87

Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,575.87 and traded as high as $1,626.00. Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) shares last traded at $1,586.00, with a volume of 128,892 shares traded.

RAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,888.17 ($24.67).

Get Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £911.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,557.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,575.87.

In other news, insider Mark P. Nicholls bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,458 ($19.05) per share, with a total value of £14,580 ($19,048.86). Also, insider Sarah Gentleman purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,483 ($19.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,483 ($1,937.55). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,110 shares of company stock worth $1,620,660.

Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) Company Profile (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.