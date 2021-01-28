Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.50

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.50 and traded as high as $16.82. Rand Capital shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 3,313 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rand Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 132.01, a quick ratio of 132.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 85.66%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 114.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

