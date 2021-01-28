Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX.L) (LON:RFX) Trading Down 1.8%

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX.L) (LON:RFX) shares fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 137 ($1.79). 97,258 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 96,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.50 ($1.82).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 137.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.63. The firm has a market cap of £42.02 million and a P/E ratio of 9.04.

In other news, insider Stephen John Smith bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £19,460 ($25,424.61).

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX.L) Company Profile (LON:RFX)

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

