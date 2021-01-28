Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Citigroup

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rambus declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,770.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,640.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $96,777.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,313 shares of company stock worth $549,392. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,798,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

