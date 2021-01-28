Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Trading Down 5.8%

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $100.21 and last traded at $100.81. 1,425,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,173,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.07.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.45.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.94, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Michael A. George purchased 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $671,285.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,419 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,607. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.