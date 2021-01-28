Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.45.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $100.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day moving average is $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,866,607.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. George acquired 3,770 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.