Rally (RLY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $757,987.00

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Rally has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $14.26 million and approximately $757,987.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00054410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00133386 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00284169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00071282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00069257 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00039410 BTC.

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

Rally can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

