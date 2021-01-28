Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.30

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 102570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXT)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
