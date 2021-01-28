Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.30

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 102570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.43 million. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

