R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,125 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.7% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.59 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

