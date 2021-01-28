Qwertycoin (QWC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $81,746.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 30.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 43.9% against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $683,295.79 and $81,746.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

