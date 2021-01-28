QV Investors Inc. Sells 183,267 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,770,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 183,267 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 3.7% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Enbridge worth $56,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Enbridge by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 28.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in Enbridge by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 52,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.00. 61,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,779. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.