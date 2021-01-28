QV Investors Inc. Lowers Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,341 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 1.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $16,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $7,717,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Ross Stores by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $507,974,000 after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

ROST traded up $5.03 on Thursday, hitting $112.92. The company had a trading volume of 32,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

