QV Investors Inc. Increases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

QV Investors Inc. raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO traded up $9.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,146.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,893. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,207.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total transaction of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,324 shares of company stock valued at $56,705,108 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

