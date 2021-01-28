QV Investors Inc. Has $34.47 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

QV Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,738 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises approximately 2.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.13% of Nutrien worth $34,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Nutrien by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 54,467 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 351,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.09. 6,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

