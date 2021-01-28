QV Investors Inc. Grows Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,930 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 25,860 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $21,816,000 after buying an additional 79,152 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $48,729,000 after buying an additional 39,247 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,534 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.14. The stock had a trading volume of 16,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,206. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.82 and its 200 day moving average is $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $908,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,849,011.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $53,186.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,617.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,961. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

