QunQun (QUN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $203,156.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $203,156.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00070826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.93 or 0.00908090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00050118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.68 or 0.04369233 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017815 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.