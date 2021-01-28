Quasarcoin (QAC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.78 Million

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One Quasarcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $4,802.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

QAC is a token. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 tokens. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Quasar aims to be a “business travel” that requires personalized information based on broad knowledge, which starts with ‘fair travel’ to accumulate professional and advanced information, moving on to “medical travel” that requires knowledge of specific fields and extensive information. “

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

