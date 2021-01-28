Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells $389,050.00 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $389,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $372,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,896.30.

On Tuesday, December 8th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $93,960.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,236 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $141,575.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $98,780.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,264 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $120,670.08.

On Thursday, October 29th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $76,600.00.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $84.83.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 436,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.