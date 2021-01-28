Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Up 10.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)’s share price shot up 10.3% during trading on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $100.00. The company traded as high as $148.84 and last traded at $145.30. 1,414,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 444,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.72.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.60.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $718,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,883 shares in the company, valued at $29,619,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,690 shares of company stock worth $21,986,199 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 67.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.19.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.