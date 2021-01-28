Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $304.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

KWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $275.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $108.14 and a 52 week high of $283.54.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at $344,339.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 104.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.