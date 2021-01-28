Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) were down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $163.02 and last traded at $165.64. Approximately 1,574,913 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,025,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Qorvo from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.33 and a 200 day moving average of $141.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 285.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595,827 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

