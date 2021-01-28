Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at Citigroup

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $144.00 to $188.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.68.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $165.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $191.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 20.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after acquiring an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,206.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 188,123 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,386,000 after acquiring an additional 63,486 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

