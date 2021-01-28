QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%.

NASDAQ QCRH traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. QCR has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Get QCR alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

In other news, CAO Nick W. Anderson bought 1,837 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $60,510.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,604.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.