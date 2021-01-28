Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Boosted by Analyst

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the software giant will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.72.

MSFT opened at $232.90 on Thursday. Microsoft has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day moving average is $213.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

