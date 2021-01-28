Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Peoples Bancorp Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $30.66 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $604.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,245,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 51.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

