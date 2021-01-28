Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Stride, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Stride in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

NYSE:LRN opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Stride has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Stride news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $509,229.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 1.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 20.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

