Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Marcus Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for The Marcus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of The Marcus stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 27.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,823 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 210,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Marcus during the third quarter worth $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

