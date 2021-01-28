Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $74.66 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $65,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

