Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Banner Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banner in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banner’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99. Banner has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $55.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Banner by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,912 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 245,722 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Banner in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Banner in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

