Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) Issued By Desjardins

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

MRU has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

TSE MRU opened at C$55.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40. Metro Inc. has a 52 week low of C$49.03 and a 52 week high of C$66.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.82.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.17 billion.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

